COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — David Backes and Brad Marchand each scored twice and the Boston Bruins overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

Backes, shifting to the first-line center position for injured Patrice Bergeron, scored both of his goals in a 3:36 span of in the second period to tie it at 3.

Backes’ steal in the third period led to a breakaway and Marchand’s put-back goal, and Marchand’s shot through the legs of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made it 5-3 with 4:20 left. David Pastrnak tapped in an empty-net goal in the last minute to complete the scoring.

Boston took 37 shots to Columbus’ 31. Bruins’ goalie Tuukka Rask didn’t allow another puck past him after Seth Jones’ goal from the slot 6:44 into the second period.

Columbus is trying to avoid last season’s disastrous start in which it lost the first eight games.