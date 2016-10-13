Blitz Live presented by the Haus Auto Group— the best way to plug into Valley football as it happens.

Where will you be for Friday night football in the Valley?

Well, wherever you are on the planet — plug into the new Blitz Live football program live on vindy.com every Friday from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

LISTEN HERE or WATCH HERE

Week 8 rundown:

PREGAME (6:30-7):

We kick off Week 8 with rapid reaction to all of Friday night’s games around the Valley. Blitz Live hosts Corey Crisan, Greg Gulas, and Sean Ferguson, the smartest if not the sexiest guys in high school football, lead off the show.

*Live from the stadium:

Charles Grove from Struthers @ Hubbard

Eric Fortune from Crestview @ South Range

Mike McLain from Mooney @ Harding

Jacob Ruffo from Ursuline @ Boardman

*Showcase Matchup of the Week winner as voted by Vindy Blitz Twitter poll voters.

*Blitz pick em’s: We talk about who’s in first, last, and everywhere in between.

BREAK (7:00-7:15): AP Pollcast with Ralph Russo and Washington Huskies beat reporter Adam Jude.

1st/2nd QTR (7:15-8:00):

*Introduce Stud of the 1st Half poll – Big time performances in the first half? We’re gonna talk about it and you can vote on it. Winner will earn an automatic spot in the Player of the Week poll.

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (8:00-8:15): YSU-UNI preview: LB Armand Dellovade, P Mark Schuler, and QB Ricky Davis.

HALFTIME/3rd QTR (8:15-9):

*Look around the Valley scoreboard of games

*Update Stud of the 1st Half poll

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (9:00-9:15): AP Week 7 Podcast: Ralph Russo with SI’s Andy Staples on the SEC.

4th QTR/POSTGAME (9:15-10):

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (10:00-10:10): Music from around the Valley

WEEK NINE Preview (10:10-10:30):

Mooney-Ursuline, Boardman-Fitch, and Howland-Canfield.

NFL Picks for Week 6.