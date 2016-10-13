YOUNGSTOWN — Marvin Jones, 60, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault after reports said he is accusing of stabbing a woman early today at his home in the first block of East Judson Avenue.

Police were called there at about 12:25 a.m. and found a woman bleeding from a stab wound to the stomach. Reports said the woman told police she was arguing with Jones and the pair stopped. The woman was playing a game on her phone when they started arguing again and she was stabbed, reports said.

Jones told police he was attacked and stabbed the victim in self defense, reports said.

The victim in the case had been arrested in June for stabbing a man at the same home.

The charge was later reduced. It is not clear if Jones was the same person who was stabbed in June.