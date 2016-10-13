YOUNGSTOWN — Emmy-award winning actress Alfre Woodard will campaign Saturday in Youngstown on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Woodard will be at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Arlington St. in Youngstown at 1:45 p.m. to meet with Clinton supporters and encourage Ohioans to vote early for the nominee.

It’s part of a three-day, eight-stop campaign through Ohio, that started today, for Woodard. She visited Youngstown on Feb. 20, 2008, in support of Barack Obama ahead of Ohio’s Democratic primary against Clinton.