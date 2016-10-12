YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning Avenue will feature live music, an outdoor cafe, an art sale, a farmers market and a dog costume contest during the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The event will be between Steel Street and Milton Avenue on the city’s West Side.

The West Side library branch is currently closed, but the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will have a pop-up library.

The new library will be named the Michael Kusalaba Branch, and the Friends of the new branch will take pre-orders of keepsake bricks from the old library, which will soon be demolished to make way for the new one.

The event’s purpose is to spur more permanent improvements to support and promote local artists and businesses. Supporters are the city; Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th; Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp.; City of You; Garden District Neighborhood Association; Paisley House; Casa Ramirez; Kelly’s; and Sons of Italy.