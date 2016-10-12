YOUNGSTOWN

Ypungstown city school teachers are concerned about curriculum and some special education policies.

“The teachers didn’t hold back,” said Krish Mohip, district chief executive officer.

Mohip formed a teachers advisory group with 30 teachers and Wednesday marked its first meeting.

Paula Valentini, a veteran teacher and a vice president of the Youngstown Education Association, believes that this is an opportunity for teachers to have their voices heard.

