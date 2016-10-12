STRUTHERS — City council is reviewing an ordinance to prohibit parking on both sides of Wilson Avenue between 5th and 8th streets.

Council voted tonight to send the legislation to a second reading. It typically votes on passage after three readings.

In other business, council voted to adopt an official city ethics policy. The policy is based on a template from the Ohio Ethics Commission.

Mayor Terry Stocker suggested during caucus that council consider introducing legislation to curtail solicitors. Council will discuss the issue further during a 6:15 p.m. finance and legislation committee meeting Oct. 19. A parks and recreation committee meeting will immediately follow at 6:30 p.m.