WARREN — While Hurricane Matthew flooding and flooding fears continue along the East Coast, SERVPRO franchises here and elsewhere are en route to help.

The goal is to help as many homeowners and business owners as possible with flooding and water damage.

“So far we are on 35 properties,” said Katie Dobson, co-owner of SERVPRO of east Mahoning County earlier today. “It’s pretty extensive. Most of the them, the entire homes have been flooded.”

The company provides fire and water cleanup and restoration services, and mold mitigation and remediation.

Dobson owns a franchise with her husband, Andrew. Her father-in-law, Jimmy Dobson, owns SERVPRO locations in west Mahoning County, Trumbull County and Ashtabula County.

Together, they teamed up this week and decided to make the nine-hour drive to areas in North Carolina affected by the hurricane. A team was sent out Monday and another one was sent out today.

Nationwide, the company has more than 1,700 franchises.

