WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton is pressing Republicans to take a clear stand on Donald Trump as she tries to capitalize on GOP divisions since revelation of his predatory comments about women prompted party leaders to abandon him.

The Democratic candidate's campaign manager, John Podesta, said that she will assert at campaign stops today that Republicans – particularly those running for office in November – need to clarify their position on Trump.

"Are they with him or are they against him?" Podesta asked.

Trump, meanwhile, highlighted a new batch of hacked Podesta emails published by WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy group. At a rally in Florida, he launched a fierce attack on Clinton and asserted that Podesta's leaked emails show more clearly than ever that the former secretary of state and her family are corrupt.

"It never ends with these people," he said.

He slammed Clinton on a broad array of issues, including immigration, national defense and international relations, and asserted that official Washington – both Democrats and Republicans in Congress – is committed to protecting special interests rather than the people.