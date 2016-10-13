JOBS
Poland trustees approve new public-records policy



Published: Wed, October 12, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

POLAND — Township trustees adopted a new public records policy change effective immediately.

The public-records policy change mostly focuses on adding a public records manager by township administrator Jim Scharville, to help the public records custodian, fiscal officer Paul Canter, with the handling of requests.

The policy should make the process more efficient, Trustee Eric Ungaro said at the tonight's trustees' meeting, by giving clear authority to Scharville to directly manage the employees to ensure a smoother records-request process.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

