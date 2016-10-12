YOUNGSTOWN — Krish Mohip, the city schools chief executive officer, has expanded his newly-formed CEO Teachers Advisory Group from 14 to 30 teachers to accommodate what he said was the high interest among educators wanting to serve.

The group’s first meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. today at school board offices, 20 W. Wood St.

Mohip asked each school principal to recommend two teachers to serve, and the Youngstown Education Association’s leaders were also asked to participate.

Three union representatives, including Larry Ellis, YEA president, are on the panel.

The advisory group’s purpose is to provide a forum for teacher leaders to communicate and collaborate openly with Mohip on educational matters, according to a news release from the school district administration.