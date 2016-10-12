JOBS
Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower



Published: Wed, October 12, 2016 @ 9:55 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening moderately lower on Wall Street, led by declines in energy and technology companies.

Oil and gas stocks fell along with prices for crude oil and natural gas early Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy sank 2 percent.

Tech companies were also falling. Swedish mobile networks company Ericsson dropped 18 percent after saying that its quarterly earnings will be much lower than forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,096.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,134. The Nasdaq composite fell 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,234.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.79 percent.

