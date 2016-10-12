YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man was charged with felony tampering with evidence Tuesday after he ran into his basement when officers arrived to serve a search warrant and they later found two bags of marijuana in a sewer pipe.

William Sullivan, 26, also had $35 cash on him when he was arrested about 4:53 p.m. at a 368 W. Evergreen Ave., reports said.

Members of the vice squad were there serving a search warrant investigating drug activity, reports said.