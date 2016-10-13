YOUNGSTOWN — Police shootings in communities throughout the United States resulting in racial unrest and violence motivated Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees and Guy Burney, Community Initiative to Reduce Violence coordinator, to develop a protocol for law enforcement in a community incident.

The plan evolved from regular conversations Lees has with clergy.

Earlier today, the points were shared with Mahoning Valley Chiefs of Police Association and other clergy should a similar situation occur here. The gathering of about 45 people was at Mill Creek Park’s Pioneer Pavilion.

Burney said the aftermath of a shooting in April 4, 2015, in North Charleston, S.C., when a black man was fatally shot by a white police office provided the impetus. “We knew we had to have a protocol in place if something like that should occur here,” Burney said. “We’re working hard so it doesn’t happen here, but we realize it can happen anywhere.”

