YOUNGSTOWN — Dads, uncles, grandfathers and even great-grandfathers joined their children for doughnuts at school.

Today’s Doughnuts for Dads at Discovery at Kirkmere marked its third year.

Darryl Anderson and his daughter, Samya Anderson, embraced as Anderson entered the school cafeteria.

“It’s the first opportunity I’ve had to come” to Doughnuts for Dads, he said. He was out of town at the time of last year’s event.

Samya, a fifth-grader at Kirkmere, was just happy to see her dad.

“Because I want to spend time with him,” she said.

Misha Scott, principal, said the purpose of the event is twofold. It welcomes them to the school.

“For some, this is the first time they’ve been to the school,” Scott said.

Others come to the school fairly often.

Doughnuts for Dads also enables fathers to learn about the curriculum their children are learning.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com