NILES

Three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment after a four-car crash on Youngstown-Warren Road early this afternoon.

Witnesses said a dark brown car traveling at a high rate of speed appeared to swerve as it headed west in front of the Eastwood mall, then struck two cars near the intersection.

It proceeded a short distance before crashing into a third car, causing massive damage for both cars.

A tire from the dark brown car came off, hitting a car parked in front of the Bombay Curry and Grill, breaking that car's window.

Witnesses said the driver of the dark brown car was a man in his 60s who was among those taken to the hospital.

A Niles police officer said that man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The crash has caused significant traffic delays near the mall since just after the crash occurred around 12:45 p.m.