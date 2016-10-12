YOUNGSTOWN — About 75 people stood in line this morning waiting for the Mahoning County Board of Elections to open at 8 a.m. for early voting.
The first voter in line was Cecil Turner of Youngstown, who got there three hours early to cast his ballot. Turner is a familiar face among early voters as he has spent the past few years voting on the first day.
A group of Youngstown State University students camped out overnight to be among the first to vote.
Among them was Evelyn Koch, a Youngstown State University student who recently moved here from Omaha, Neb. Today was her first time ever voting.
County boards of elections are open until 5 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday for the first three days of early voting.
Early voting goes until Nov. 7, the day before the general election.
