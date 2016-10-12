CANFIELD — Township trustees set leaf pickup dates and approved the renovation of a number of headstones at Dean Hill cemetery.

Leaf pickup days will differ by home, with different quadrants of the township serviced on different days.

Using U.S. Route 224 and state Route 46 as a dividing line, individuals living in the northwest and northeast quadrants will have pickup dates on Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15.

For those living in the southwest and southeast quadrants, pickup dates will be Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.

In order to qualify for the pickup, participants must use recyclable bags. Township residents with a valid driver’s license can pick up five free bags at township hall. Additional bags cost $2 per bag.

