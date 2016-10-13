BOARDMAN — Boardman voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to renew three tax levies that support the township and school district.

The township has up for five-year renewals two levies for current expenses, both of which were originally approved in 1976 and which support the general fund.

One is a 0.7-mill levy that generates $260,391 annually. The other is a 3-mill levy that generates $1,320,490 annually.

Township officials say renewal of the levies is crucial to the township’s operation.

The Boardman school district is asking voters to approve a tax renewal that combines two levies into one to avoid three- and five-year renewals, all of which cost the district money to put on the ballot.

The consolidation combines two emergency operating levies – which are set for a specific dollar amount – that were first approved in 1984 and 2012, respectively. The issue that voters will see on the ballot is a 10-year renewal of a 5.5-mill levy that generates $4,646,975 annually.

