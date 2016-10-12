BOARDMAN — Township trustees accepted donation of an estimated $20,000 from an anonymous benefactor to resurface a part of Brandon Avenue.

Marilyn Kenner, township road superintendent, said she and the township officials have been talking since June with the donor, who prefers to remain unnamed.

“This will be a benefit to the people and the neighborhood,” she said, “It will benefit everybody who lives on that street.”

The cost of resurfacing Brandon Avenue, between Lemoyne to the dead end, is estimated at $18,144. But with the addition of raising two manhole covers, each costing an estimated $600, the total may reach at least $19,344. The township hopes to resurface the rest of the road at a later date but will start with the part the donor paid for soon.

Kenner added the donor may plan to give more in the future.

