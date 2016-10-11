JOBS
Youngstown students, teachers get iPads



Published: Tue, October 11, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Years ago, students would bring apples to their favorite teachers. But this year, it’s city school students and teachers who received Apples.

About 900 students and teachers at Chaney and Rayen Early College Middle School got Apple iPads to use at school.

About two years ago, school personnel applied for and were awarded an Apple grant.

Chaney Campus “was one of 114 schools across the country to be awarded the grant,” CEO Krish Mohip announced at an assembly to celebrate the arrival of the iPads. “We’re going to show not just the rest of the state but the country what students can do with technology.”

Principal Joe Krumpak said the devices are valued at about $1.3 million.

Teachers received a MacBook and iPad mini last May, and the schools offered a handful of professional development days beginning this summer so teachers could learn the best ways to incorporate the devices into their instruction.

An iPad was distributed to each student today, and the students spent much of the first day learning to best use them.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

