AUSTINTOWN

West Side Cats is sponsoring a Halloween party from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at Austintown Township Park, Stacy Pavilion, 5000 Kirk Road. Tickets are $5 and include food, games, raffle, costume contest and treat bag. There will be a 50-50 raffle, basket auction, board games and pumpkin carving with prizes. Tickets can be purchased at the shelter or at the event. For information call Kimm at 516-313-1357 or Marie at 330-519-5002.