JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

West Side Cats party



Published: Tue, October 11, 2016 @ 8:20 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

West Side Cats is sponsoring a Halloween party from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at Austintown Township Park, Stacy Pavilion, 5000 Kirk Road. Tickets are $5 and include food, games, raffle, costume contest and treat bag. There will be a 50-50 raffle, basket auction, board games and pumpkin carving with prizes. Tickets can be purchased at the shelter or at the event. For information call Kimm at 516-313-1357 or Marie at 330-519-5002.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes