AUSTINTOWN

Trachtenball will take place Nov. 5 at Saxon Club, 710 S. Meridian Road. The event will include a schnitzel dinner and entertainment by Schuplattlers from Pittsburgh, DMV Band from Cleveland; and the Saxon Brass Band. Doors open at 6 p.m.

It is sponsored by the Youngstown Transylvanian Saxon Culture Group and Youngstown Saxon Club. Reservations are required and must be paid in advance. The cost is $18. Call 330-718-0496 or 330-550-3777.