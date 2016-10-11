Three Fitch students receive their scholarships
Published: Tue, October 11, 2016 @ 9:03 a.m.
SPECIAL TO THE VINDICATOR
Three high school students were awarded scholarships during the annual Austintown Fitch Hall of Fame banquet on Sept. 17. Brian Beany, left, was awarded a Youngstown State University endowment scholarship in memory of William Knight; Ashley Amendol was awarded the Getch Family Hall of Fame scholarship; and Adam Green was awarded the Austintown Fitch Athletic Hall of Fame scholarship.
