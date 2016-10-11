NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung has officially scrapped the Note 7. So what's next for consumers?

Reports of battery fires first prompted a round of recalls followed by exchanges for what the company said were safer devices.

Then Samsung was forced to junk the huge phone-bordering-on-tablet altogether after reports the replacement phones were causing fires, too. All of the major U.S. mobile carriers halted sales and trade-ins.

So what's a Note 7 owner to do? Here are some answers to common questions:

I HAVE ONE OF THE REPLACEMENT PHONES. DO I REALLY NEED TO STOP USING IT?

Absolutely. The multiple investigations into replacement units catching fire and the fact Samsung has pulled the plug on the model should tell you something.

In addition, South Korean safety authorities said today they may have found a new defect that may not be related to the batteries.

If you insist on using a Note 7 until obtaining a replacement, don't plug it in at night at your bedside, and don't give it to your kids. Use it at your own risk.

DID I JUST WASTE NEARLY A THOUSAND DOLLARS ON THE NOTE 7?

Samsung has been slow to release specific information on the replacement phones. Its initial recall offered owners a refund, a replacement Note 7 or another Samsung phone such as the Galaxy S7 with a refund of any difference in price.

While the replacement phone isn't an option anymore, the offer of a refund or another model of Samsung phone still stands. All major U.S. carriers are also letting customers switch to another manufacturer's phone.

Customers who exchange a Note 7 for another Samsung product also get a $25 in the form of a gift card, in-store credit or bill credit from select carriers or retailers.