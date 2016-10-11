JOBS
Robbery suspect killed by Ohio police armed with air pistol



Published: Tue, October 11, 2016 @ 2:53 p.m.

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say a man fatally shot by two officers after a robbery investigation was carrying an air pistol.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is examining whether 25-year-old suspect Devan Desnoyers drew the pistol during the confrontation.

Police in Westlake in suburban Cleveland say Desnoyers fled from a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy this morning and struck a police cruiser at a busy intersection about a half-mile away.

Police say two officers fired shots. A Westlake police statement says officers provided first aid to Desnoyers at the scene. He died at a hospital.

Police have not said why officers opened fire. Police say Desnoyers might be a suspect in three other robberies of pain pills at CVS stores.

The officers who shot Desnoyers have been placed on administrative leave.

