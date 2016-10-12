COLUMBUS — Are you ready to vote for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton or Republican nominee Donald Trump?

Or maybe your inclinations lean more Green or Libertarian or toward some other political persuasion.

What about the Ohio Supreme Court? Or the Ohio Legislature? Or that local levy you’re still wondering about?

It’s decision time in Ohio, with several weeks of early, in-person voting through Nov. 8.

Mailable absentee ballots are on the way to those who requested them, and in-person absentee ballots are being cast around the state starting at 8 Wednesday morning.

Ohio’s early-voting period stretches for 28 days, through Election Day.

Each of Ohio’s 88 counties has a central early voting site, where absentee ballots can be cast in person. In the Mahoning Valley, it’s at the board of elections in Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave. in Youngstown.

Trumbull’s board is at 2947 Youngstown Road SE in Warren, and Columbiana County’s board office is at 7989 Dickey Drive in Lisbon.

Early voting hours are little bit complicated:

• Through the end of this week and from Monday through Friday of next week – that is, the first two weeks of the early voting period – the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• During the week of Oct. 23, the polls will be open later on weekdays (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), plus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

• There are even longer hours during the fourth and final week of early voting, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, plus 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

• The final early-voting hours will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7, the day before Election Day.

