NEW YORK (AP) — Cracks have appeared in evangelical support for Donald Trump over the video of his sexually predatory comments about women. But backing from some of his most high-profile conservative Christian endorsers, such as Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., is holding.

Among those reversing course was well-known theologian Wayne Grudem, whose endorsement was widely cited by other Christians backing the Republican presidential nominee. The prominent evangelical magazine, Christianity Today, on Monday said Trump was “the very embodiment of what the Bible calls a fool.” James MacDonald, of Harvest Bible Church in Illinois and a member of Trump’s evangelical advisory board, called the candidate’s remarks “misogynistic trash.” The pastor told the magazine he would no longer work with the campaign unless Trump repents.

Popular evangelist and author Beth Moore tweeted that she was among many women who had been sexually abused or harassed, and “we’re tired of it.” That behavior, she warned, becomes more acceptable “when some Christian leaders don’t think it’s that big a deal.”

Katelyn Beaty, author of “A Woman’s Place,” and a former managing editor at Christianity Today magazine, said Moore’s comments indicate evangelical women are becoming more wary of Trump, “especially as it relates to the ways he consistently talks about and treats women.”

But James Dobson, of Family Talk radio, condemned Trump’s comments, but called Clinton’s support for abortion rights “criminal.”

“Mr. Trump promises to support religious liberty and the dignity of the unborn. Mrs. Clinton promises she will not,” Dobson said in a statement Monday.

Falwell Jr., an early endorser of the real estate magnate, said Trump’s remarks were “reprehensible.” Still, Falwell said, “we’re never going to have a perfect candidate,” and suggested the video leak was engineered by Trump’s enemies in his own party.

“I think it was timed,” Falwell told WABC-AM radio in New York. “I think it might have even been a conspiracy, you know, among the establishment Republicans who’ve known about it for weeks and who tried to time it to do the maximum damage.”

Others who stood by Trump were Ralph Reed, a member of the campaign’s evangelical advisory board and founder of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, which aims to mobilize conservative Christian voters. Televangelist Pat Robertson dismissed Trump’s remarks as an attempt by the candidate “to look like he’s macho.”

On the video released Friday, Trump is heard describing attempts to have sex with a married woman and bragging that women let him grab their genitals because he is famous. Responding to the leak, Trump said, “I was wrong,” to make those comments, but dismissed them as “locker room talk.”

Conservative Christian support for Trump has confounded those inside and outside evangelicalism. Trump is a casino mogul who was married three times, said he didn’t need to ask God for forgiveness, mocked a disabled reporter and alluded to his penis size during a debate. Early on, prominent evangelicals, including Russell Moore of the Southern Baptist Convention, and Christian author Max Lucado, warned evangelicals against Trump.

Still, as the year progressed and the large pool of GOP primary contenders dwindled, it became clear that white conservative Christians were coalescing behind the candidate. Recent polls show the GOP presidential nominee drawing about 70 percent of the white evangelical vote.

Although some evangelicals defended Trump’s character, many couched their endorsements in pragmatic terms, focused on Trump’s promise that he will appoint conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Laura Olson, a Clemson University political scientist, said this support can be seen in part as payback for evangelical losses in the so-called culture wars. Many conservative Christians see the roots of their failure in the policies of President Bill Clinton. In 1993, days into his first term in the White House and on the 20th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Clinton signed an executive order abolishing some restrictions on abortion.