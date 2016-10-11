JOBS
PRESIDENTIAL RACE | Emails show Clinton aides discussing home server



Published: Tue, October 11, 2016 @ 2:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hacked emails show Hillary Clinton’s campaign team was eager to move past the controversy over her use of a home-brew email server last year as it debated how to respond to the issue.

The Associated Press reported in March 2015 that the private server Clinton used as secretary of state was located in the basement of her New York home. Two days later, her advisers were firing off messages to shape their response strategy.

Some of those emails were made public Tuesday by the Wikileaks organization. In one, campaign spokesman Nick Merrill suggested the goal was to “cauterize” the issue so it would die out within a couple of days.

It didn’t. Critics have seized on the use of the server as an example of Clinton’s penchant for secrecy.

