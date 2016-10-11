JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Officials debate opiate crisis in Columbiana County



Published: Tue, October 11, 2016 @ 12:53 p.m.

LISBON

State Attorney General Mike DeWine and state Rep. Tim Ginter got together with Columbiana County officials today to talk about the opiate crisis in the nation and county.

The county was in the spotlight last month when East Liverpool police released photos of a couple passed out from a heroin overdose in their car with a young child.

Ginter said as he is going door to door campaigning this year, the opiate crisis is the No. 1 topic of constituents.

DeWine said he thinks age appropriate education in all grade levels is one of the best ways to try and stop the epidemic of addiction and overdoses.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes