LISBON

State Attorney General Mike DeWine and state Rep. Tim Ginter got together with Columbiana County officials today to talk about the opiate crisis in the nation and county.

The county was in the spotlight last month when East Liverpool police released photos of a couple passed out from a heroin overdose in their car with a young child.

Ginter said as he is going door to door campaigning this year, the opiate crisis is the No. 1 topic of constituents.

DeWine said he thinks age appropriate education in all grade levels is one of the best ways to try and stop the epidemic of addiction and overdoses.