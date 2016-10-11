YOUNGSTOWN — Chaney and Rayen Early College Middle School students are gathering in the Chaney gymnasium this morning for the rollout of an initiative that will give iPads to all students and teachers.

Schools CEO Krish Mohip said he is proud that the Chaney campus is one of only 114 schools to be awarded the Apple grant.

"You're going to lead the way and show not just the state, but the whole country, what students can do with technology," Mohip said.

The school learned of its receipt of the grant about two years ago, but the school underwent an upgrade of its technology to prepare for the initiative.

Chaney Principal Joe Krumpak said the grant is valued at about $1.3 million.