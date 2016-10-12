CANFIELD — Mill Creek MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young tonight presented to the park board a detailed plan for $16.3 million in capital improvements over the next five years, with emphasis on a slew of projects slated for next year.

That plan fits into a broader 15-year strategy, divvied up into three five-year plans, to address MetroParks infrastructure needs between 2017 and 2031.

“We took great lengths to do this with the balance that’s required. We have a lot of assets that require a lot of attention,” Young said.

Routine improvements are planned for roads, parking lots, trails, signage, and pavilions. Also, the 2017 schedule includes improvements to the Bikeway Trailhead, Wick Recreation Area, Lanterman’s Mill, Volney Rogers Field, Yellow Creek Park, the golf course, Mill Creek Wildlife Sanctuary, Mill Creek Preserve, Vickers Nature Preserve, Sebring Woods, Fellows Riverside Gardens, and a site near Lake Newport.

That schedule also includes design work for some projects to be done in 2018.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com