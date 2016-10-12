STRUTHERS — It appeared someone had taken a large bite out of a book Logan Cabuno took home, though his parents are hoping he will use it as a means to swallow a greater appreciation for reading and literacy.

“I hope this will keep him interested in reading and school, and show that we want to be interested in his academics,” said the second-grader’s mother, Patty Cabuno, referring to tonight’s Family Literacy Night for first- and second-graders, and their families, at Struthers Elementary School, 111 Euclid Ave.

The 90-minute event offered four stations to enhance the students’ appreciation for and enjoyment of reading. It also provided opportunities for parents to learn added literacy strategies and tips to use with their children at home.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com