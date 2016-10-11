GIRARD — A Girard City Schools teacher is on paid leave after a principal's report to police led to a disorderly-conduct charge against him.

Daniel J. Nagle, 38, of Struthers will be arraigned Oct. 25 in Girard Municipal Court on the fourth-degree misdemeanor charge.

Girard Police responded to a complaint Sept. 27 from Junior High School Principal Jennifer Santangelo.

According to statements provided by a teacher and by Santangelo to police, Nagle responded belligerently after having been written up by Santangelo. Nagle reportedly swore and remarked he "was going to get her." Santangelo told police she feared for her safety.

At the request of superintendent David Cappuzzello, police escorted Nagle from the building.

