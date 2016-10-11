The Austintown and Canfield communities lost an active member Sunday morning when John Facemyer, 72, of Canfield, died after a yearlong battle with cancer.

John was an active member of the American Legion Austintown Memorial Post 301, Austintown Lions Club, Poland Masonic Lodge No. 766 Free and Accepted Masons, Veterans of Foreign Wars Mineral Ridge Post 4192, Saxon Club Branch No. 30, barbershop choruses in Youngstown and Pennsylvania and many more.

John was known as the man with all the hats – his daughter Debbie Marinelli said John involved himself in so many organizations after retirement and was busier than ever before.

John, a 40-year Lordstown General Motors employee, worked busily by occupying a spot in almost every position, said his wife, Barbara. He had remarkable perfect attendance for his entire employment period there.

“It didn’t matter if he was sick as a dog, he would be there,” Debbie said. “No one worked as hard as he did.”

John organized Austintown’s Memorial Day Parade festivities for eight years, including the parade this past holiday, despite his illness.

