CANTON (AP) — Construction crews have started demolishing homes near the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio as part of a $500 million development project.

Officials say the construction of a planned upscale hotel will likely begin by Thanksgiving.

The Repository reports the demolition began Monday in Canton with about ten homes set to come down this week.

The Hall of Fame Village project includes a hotel, conference center and apartments as well as stores, restaurants, football fields, assisted-living housing and a theme park.

Construction is already underway on the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2018 or 2019. Canton and the Hall of Fame have applied to host the NFL Draft in 2019 or 2020.