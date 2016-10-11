JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Chili cook off



Published: Tue, October 11, 2016 @ 8:23 a.m.

HUBBARD

Drop in the Bucket Foundation will host its second annual Chili Cook-off from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at VFW Hall, 710 W. Liberty St. Admission is $3, or $8 with a chili entry. Judging will be at 5:30. There also will be a silent auction, basket auction, 50-50 raffle and music by DJ Scott Killian. The foundation grants wishes to terminally or chronically ill adults.

Call Virginia DeLuco at 330-360-5100 or email virginiadeluco@gmail.com to register.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes