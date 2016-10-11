HUBBARD

Drop in the Bucket Foundation will host its second annual Chili Cook-off from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at VFW Hall, 710 W. Liberty St. Admission is $3, or $8 with a chili entry. Judging will be at 5:30. There also will be a silent auction, basket auction, 50-50 raffle and music by DJ Scott Killian. The foundation grants wishes to terminally or chronically ill adults.

Call Virginia DeLuco at 330-360-5100 or email virginiadeluco@gmail.com to register.