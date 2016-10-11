CANFIELD — City council members, administrators and residents still are arguing about a mold infestation at a Kirk Street home.

Councilman Joe LoCicero said he wants to see a report on the 33 Kirk St. property before he confirms the mold remediation is a success.

“I’m just concerned that we are completely satisfied the mold problem is taken care of completely because of what some company says,” he said. “I want to see the mold-o-meter before I look these people in the eye and tell them the problem is remediated completely.”

The 33 Kirk St. home, owned by Joe Merando, was days away from demolition in July when the out-of-town owner came forward with plans to fix it.

The property was in violation of several zoning regulations including the mold problem. The mold caused neighbors to raise concern about proper mold-abatement practices.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com