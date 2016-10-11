KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in East Tennessee say a pilot and passenger have suffered minor injuries in a plane crash today.

WBIR-TV in Knoxville reports the small plane crashed into the French Broad River in eastern Knox County.

The Knox County sheriff's office says the plane apparently hit a power line before crashing into the river behind a home and across from a cemetery.

The sheriff's office said the pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries.