JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

2 injured in small plane crash in East Tennessee



Published: Tue, October 11, 2016 @ 4:18 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in East Tennessee say a pilot and passenger have suffered minor injuries in a plane crash today.

WBIR-TV in Knoxville reports the small plane crashed into the French Broad River in eastern Knox County.

The Knox County sheriff's office says the plane apparently hit a power line before crashing into the river behind a home and across from a cemetery.

The sheriff's office said the pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes