JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Turkey Hill recalls some mislabeled packages of ice cream



Published: Mon, October 10, 2016 @ 12:04 p.m.

CONESTOGA, Pa. (AP) — Turkey Hill is recalling some mislabeled packages of ice cream.

The Conestoga, Pennsylvania-based dairy says some of its 48-ounce containers of Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream actually contain Rocky Road Premium Ice Cream instead.

Rocky Road contains almond and egg ingredients that could pose problems for people with allergies.

The dairy is recalling all packages of Dutch Chocolate ice cream that have Rocky Road lids and a sell-by date of May 23, 2017.

The dairy has told stores to pull the ice cream from their shelves. There have been no reports of illness.

The ice cream is sold in 25 states in New England, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast and the Midwest.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes