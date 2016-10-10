AUSTINTOWN

The fourth annual fundraising quarter auction for the Volunteers of the Trumbull County Pound and Community veterinary account and the Ray of Hope Foundation will be Oct. 18. The event will take place at the Saxon Club, 710 Meridian Road SE. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the auction begins at 6:30.

There will be more than 80 prizes and door prizes. Tickets are $5 and include a bidding paddle, a drink, and a door prize ticket. Pizza slices are $1. For information, for tickets, to donate, or sponsor a table call 330-507-2584 or email FundraisingQuarterAuction@yahoo.com.

All proceeds will go to the veterinary account of Volunteers of the Trumbull County Pound and Community, which is a rescue organization that helps needy dogs and provides veterinary care, and Ray of Hope, which sponsors a scholarship for a student in any veterinary field.