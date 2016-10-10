JOBS
Program on refugee crisis set Oct. 19 at St. Columba hall



Published: Mon, October 10, 2016 @ 11:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, in cooperation with the City of Youngstown and the Dorothy Day House, will sponsor a community forum, “Understanding the Refugee Crisis,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at St. Columba Cathedral hall, 154 W. Wood St.

The event is free.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally will offer a welcome. Dr. Tim Francisco, professor of English at Youngstown State University, will be moderator.

Speaking will be the Rev. David Bergner, vicar for social concerns in the diocese; Thomas Mrosko, director of migration and refugee services in the diocese; and a senior official from the U. S. Department of State.

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Makorobondo Salukombo Dee, will reflect on his life as a refugee in Uganda before resettling in Cleveland. Dee works for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Cleveland.

For information, contact Father Bergner at the diocese at 330-744-8451, ext. 320 or dbergner@youngstowndiocese.org.

