BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BARBERO, DOMINIC M 7/15/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Obstructing Official Business



BLACK, MARLIN TRIVAUN 5/23/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability



BRANDT, JOHN DOUGLAS 9/22/1968 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

BYERS, DILLON 12/23/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



DONLEY, EDWARD PATRICK 2/28/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FRA Suspension



HARRISON JR, RAYMOND G 4/7/1958 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



MATSKO, SHAWN CHARLES 4/23/1991 OSP Possession of Drugs

MATYSIUK, JAMAR A 5/26/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



REESE, REGAL L 3/7/1972 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

SPAIN, MATTHEW HAYLEN 2/13/1993 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

STEPHENSON, DION ANDRE LAMAR 11/26/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary



SZOKE, RONALD 9/13/1984 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary



TURNER, KARACHI P JR 7/5/1984 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Burglary

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALVARADO, LLOYD JOUNIOR 12/26/1978 10/6/2016 TIME SERVED



BIELSKI, RENATA MARIE 3/24/1987 10/7/2016 TIME SERVED



DIAS, ERIC D 8/30/1985 10/9/2016 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, VERNON WALLACE JR 2/28/1994 6/11/2016 TIME SERVED



MCCREE, JOHN M 2/13/1985 9/27/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SILVER, KEVIN ANTHONY 6/4/1997 10/4/2016 TIME SERVED



TAYLOR, WILSON DARTRAILL 4/1/1981 10/9/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



WALLER, TEONDREA T 7/3/1986 10/4/2016 TIME SERVED



WILSON, DEIDRA C 1/29/1987 9/6/2016 BONDED OUT