Indians sweep Red Sox in ALDS



Published: Mon, October 10, 2016 @ 9:45 p.m.

BOSTON — The Cleveland Indians held on for a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of ALDS to complete the sweep at Fenway Park on Monday night.

Coco Crisp hit a two-run homer, right-hander Josh Tomlin pitched well and the Indians used their strong bullpen to finish off the game, much like in Game 1 in Cleveland.

The Indians will meet the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS beginning Friday in Cleveland.

Visit Vindy.com and read Tuesday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

