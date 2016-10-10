— The Cleveland Indians held on for a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of ALDS to complete the sweep at Fenway Park on Monday night.

Coco Crisp hit a two-run homer, right-hander Josh Tomlin pitched well and the Indians used their strong bullpen to finish off the game, much like in Game 1 in Cleveland.

The Indians will meet the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS beginning Friday in Cleveland.

