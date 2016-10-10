GIRARD — The ramp from U.S. Route 422 to Interstate 80 eastbound will close Oct. 17 and remain closed through late November for pavement reconstruction, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced.

The detour will be U.S. Route 422 eastbound to Gypsy Lane to state Route 711 northbound to Interstate 80 eastbound.

Also in Trumbull County, ODOT announced that state Route 88 in Mecca Township over the Mosquito Creek Lake causeway will remain closed through Friday for bridge repairs.

The detour is state Route 45 to state Route 87 to state Route 46.

In Springfield Township, Mahoning County, state Route 617 between state Routes 170 and 165 will be closed Oct. 17 through Oct. 21 for a culvert replacement.

The detour will be state Route 170 to state Route 14 to state Route 165.