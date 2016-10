CANFIELD

World War II Heritage Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at A La Cart Catering. Bill Koeckert, a member of the special U.S. Army investigative unit involved in the conviction and execution of General Hideki Tojo, will speak.

The cost per person is $14 and reservations can be made by contacting David Frank at 330 757-0515 before Wednesday.