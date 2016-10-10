JOBS
Fundraiser will be used for medical costs



Published: Mon, October 10, 2016 @ 9:48 a.m.

GROVE CITY, PA.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Hunter Houston, a 3-year-old from Mercer, Pa., with stage four of a rare form of childhood cancer will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Grove City American Legion Post 220, 415 S. Broad St.

There will be a basket auction and raffles. Adults tickets are $10 and children 12 and under can eat for $5. All proceeds will help Hunter’s medical costs. Contact his great-grandmother, Margie Lytle, for details, 724-662-1882.

