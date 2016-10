YOUNGSTOWN — Help Hotline Crisis Center will present “Protecting Our Children: A Forum on Suicide Prevention in Children,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave.

Cathy Grizinski, associate director of Help Hotline, will speak.

For information, visist www.stjohnohio.org or call 330-743-3175.