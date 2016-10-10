JOBS
DeWine plans Columbiana County visit to discuss drugs



Published: Mon, October 10, 2016 @ 10:34 a.m.

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and state Rep. Timothy Ginter, R-5th, will host a meeting Tuesday to discuss the heroin epidemic in Columbiana County, DeWine’s office announced today.

DeWine and Ginter will meet with community members, law-enforcement officers, elected officials, and recovery and health care providers to discuss responses to the epidemic.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Columbiana County Government Services Building in Lisbon.

