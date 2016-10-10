JOBS
Clinton speaks to more than 18,000 at Ohio State



Published: Mon, October 10, 2016 @ 8:59 p.m.

COLUMBUS

Declaring intentions to be “a president for all Americans,” Hillary Clinton urged a crowd of thousands gathered on the main campus of Ohio State University Monday night to get their registrations in order and get ready to vote.

A day after another contentious debate with Republican nominee Donald Trump, Clinton also vowed to work to unify the nation after the Nov. 8 election.

“I think the American Dream is big enough for everyone,” she said, adding, “We have to pull this country together ... We want everybody to vote ... When I think about the challenges that we’re facing, I don’t think any one person has all the answers. We have to listen to each other, respect each other and celebrate our diversity ...”

Clinton’s stop in Columbus came a week after another swing through the state, though Monday’s event was one of her largest campaign gatherings — the Secret Service estimated 18,000-plus attendees were on hand, including those who passed through security into the outdoor, fenced-in area where she spoke and others who stood just outside the perimeter.

The speech came as Clinton appears to be on the rise in polling; she was up and Trump was down in a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Friday.

Clinton was favored by 45 percent of 1,064 likely voters who were questioned, versus 40 percent for Trump. That compares to a 44 percent Clinton-43 percent Trump result a month earlier.

The results had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Voters in the poll were questioned before the release of video footage of Trump from more than a decade ago making lewd comments about women and prior to Sunday’s debate.

